Marsha Hubbard
8/3/45 - 9/5/20
Marsha Lu Hubbard passed away peacefully at home with family on September 5th, 2020. She was born August 3rd, 1945 to Del and Lois Glaspey in Eugene, Oregon. She attended Adams Grade School, Jefferson Junior High and graduated from South Eugene High School, class of '63. Go Axemen.
After her kids were old enough to attend school, Marsha made the decision to go back to school herself beginning at Lane Community College in Eugene. She and her family eventually moved to Portland where she completed her Associates Degree in Drafting at Portland Community College. After a short stint with Rust Engineering she was hired by Intel where she was trained to be a Computer Chip Mask Layout Designer. She remained at Intel for over 22 years, retiring in 2006. After her husband's retirement in 2008, they moved back to the Eugene/Springfield area residing in their new home in the Thurston area.
Among her many interests were gardening, golfing, laughter (wine), time with friends, family/grandchildren and of course following the Ducks. She and her husband Dirk, travelled all over the United States following the Ducks. They were long time season ticket holders of football ,women's basketball, and track and field. Away games for Oregon Football were their favorite to attend by far. Multiple games each year, in and out of conference, they would plan an entire week around the game exploring whatever geographical area they were visiting. They would proudly wear their Duck Gear all week and were always amazed by the graciousness of the people they came in contact with while doing their exploration. Maui and Palm Springs were their consistent getaway destinations that often included friends which meant laughing until your belly aches…..obviously.
To say that Marsha enjoyed life would be an understatement. She lived her life to the fullest and always said her favorite thing to do was laugh. You could hear her laugh if you were anywhere in the area and it was so infectious that you couldn't help but join in. Anyone who has spent any time with Marsha is smiling right now because they know exactly what I am talking about.
The family would like to thank the entire Fresenius Staff on Q Street in Springfield as well as everyone from Serenity Hospice for their help and support during difficult times.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Dirk Hubbard with whom she had recently celebrated her 55th Wedding Anniversary. She is also survived by her children, Kim Schulte {husband Allen} and Ross, four grandchildren, Brittni {wife Courtney}/Carter/Alex {wife Morgan} and Anna. She also has three great grandchildren, Parker/Wednesday and Henry. She is also survived by her sister Karen Bunce and was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tom Glaspey.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no service or celebration of life planned at this time.
