Martha (Millie) Dickens
09/30/1932 - 07/15/2019
Millie was born in Eugene, OR on Sept. 30, 1932 to Ruben and Ida Nelson. She passed away at home on July 15, 2019.
She graduated in June 1950 from Eugene High and married Robert (Bob) Dickens August 5, 1950. They met five years previously in her mother's home.
Millie is survived by her husband of 68 years, five children and their spouses Roger (Annika) Dickens of Flowermound, TX, Alan (Mary) Dickens, Ruby Olson, Susan (Ken) Meyers of Eugene and Karen (James) Crawford of Springfield. Seven grandchildren and their spouses Michael (April) Roberts, Daniel Dickens, Natasha (Pete) Gordon, Marcus (Brooke) Crawford, Kaitlynn Crawford, Thomas (Laura) Olson and Mitch (Samantha) Olson. Nine great grandchildren Rilie, Lexi and Nolan Gordon, Kayna Crawford, Grayson,Camden, Hayden, Dakota and Amelia Olson. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother Andy Nelson, sister Doris Ferrell and daughter Linda Brooks.
A memorial will be held at 11 AM
on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 24 to July 26, 2019