Martha "Marty" Finch, age 75, of Eugene, OR died on June 10, 2019. Marty was born on February 29, 1944 in Cory, CO to Christopher and Susan (Heimerman) Stockemer.
After graduating from St. Francis High School, she went on to complete higher studies in Eugene. Marty worked first as a Candy Striper at Sacred Heart Hospital, and then at the McDonald and Heilig theaters. Later she would work for St. Mary's Rectory, followed by many years of employment in medical and psychotherapy billing.
In her spare time Marty enjoyed slow pitch softball and was a skilled racquetball player; she won multiple tournaments. Marty was an avid reader and her yard was her haven. She enjoyed watching (and feeding) the frequent visitors to her yard including squirrels, hummingbirds, and a variety of other bird. Marty was also very involved in her high school Glee Club, and was a member of St. Mary's Altar Society.
On July 23, 1966 Marty married Melvin H. Finch in Eugene, OR. Together they enjoyed 43 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.
Marty is survived by her daughters Stacy (Tom) Heidegger of Richland, WA and Kelly (Scott) Patterson of Eugene, OR; brother Paul Stockemer of Cedaredge, CO; sister Frances Rieke of Salem, OR; and 5 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3 PM at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 4810 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR 97405. Please bring a memory of Marty to share.
