Martha Helms
10/20/1929 - 12/13/2019
Martha was born in Amarillo, Tx. on October 20, 1929 to John and Emma Hooker. Along with her parents and younger sister Imogene, she moved to Junction City in 1936. She graduated as salutatorian from Junction City High School. She attended Willamette University for one semester. She married Roy Helms in Dec. 1949. She served alongside her husband in his pastorates, the last one in Glenwood, Or. She was district director of Christian Women Fellowship in Kansas. She is survived by sons Bradley (Kathy) of Junction City and David (Pam) of Boston and daughter Nancy Collins (Uwe Heine) of NC. She leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Her memorial service will be at First Christian Church, 1250 Nyssa St., Junction City, Or. on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Gifts can be sent to the Christian Church in Oregon, 245 SW Bancroft St., Suite F, Portland, Or. 97329, to the Roy and Martha Helms Fund.
