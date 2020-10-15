Martha Kocer
March 24, 1950 - October 12, 2020
Martha Kocer of Pleasant Hill passed away on October 12 with family by her side after a long and courageous journey with MS. Martha was known by many titles: a wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Founder and operator of the local hearing center World Wide Hearing, Martha took joy in caring for her patients and considered them friends. Earlier in life, Martha pioneered a gold mine north of the Arctic Circle in Alaska. She is preceded in death by her parents Michael "Steve" and Virginia Warren, her brother Michael Warren, and her sister Susan Warren. Martha is survived by her husband Richard Kocer, her sister Elizabeth Bonine, her sons Michael Thomas, Matthew Thomas and JT Burton, and her daughter Virginia Rowland. Martha loved her grandchildren and is survived by Olivia Raley Burton, Alden Warren and Virginia "Pearl" Rowland. The family would like to thank the staff of Farmington Square Eugene and Sacred Heart Hospice for their love and care for Martha. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.
