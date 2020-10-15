1/1
Martha Kocer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Kocer
March 24, 1950 - October 12, 2020
Martha Kocer of Pleasant Hill passed away on October 12 with family by her side after a long and courageous journey with MS. Martha was known by many titles: a wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Founder and operator of the local hearing center World Wide Hearing, Martha took joy in caring for her patients and considered them friends. Earlier in life, Martha pioneered a gold mine north of the Arctic Circle in Alaska. She is preceded in death by her parents Michael "Steve" and Virginia Warren, her brother Michael Warren, and her sister Susan Warren. Martha is survived by her husband Richard Kocer, her sister Elizabeth Bonine, her sons Michael Thomas, Matthew Thomas and JT Burton, and her daughter Virginia Rowland. Martha loved her grandchildren and is survived by Olivia Raley Burton, Alden Warren and Virginia "Pearl" Rowland. The family would like to thank the staff of Farmington Square Eugene and Sacred Heart Hospice for their love and care for Martha. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved