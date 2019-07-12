|
Martha Montgomery
November 17, 1950 - June 24, 2019
On Monday, June 24th, Martha Montgomery passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving parent, grandparent, teacher, and friend.
Martha was born November 17, 1950 in Oakland, California. By all accounts her childhood was carefree and she brought that spirit to the U of O in 1968 where she eventually received a BA in English Literature in 1972. She eventually began a career in education, teaching for 27 years at Kelly Middle School in Eugene, retiring in 2015.
Martha leaves this life adored by her children Adrienne and Joe, daughter-in-law Erin, siblings Thom and Ellen, two grandchildren, and thousands of young people whose lives she touched as an educator. She was fierce and fun-loving, electric, and unstoppable. In retirement her grandchildren were the light of her life and she spoiled them to no end.
Martha loved the arts, Shakespeare plays in Ashland, reading, traveling the world, politics, education, good food and wine, and the Oregon Coast. She was passionate about equality, women's empowerment, funding for schools, and civic involvement - and she loved to dance to "a little bit louder now" at Autzen during Duck football games in the fall.
Affectionately called Monty by her students and colleagues, she was known for bringing energy, art, and culture into her classroom, and for bringing her classroom out on adventures. She was never shy about anything, including engaging young people in conversations about pressing social issues - creating space for them to think deeply, speak to each other across differences, and come to their own conclusions. She often referred to her students at Kelly as her kids.
Martha brought a spark into this world that will shine on.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019