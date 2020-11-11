Martha Sherwood
11/08/1948 - 10/19/2020
Eugene native and long-term resident Martha Allen Sherwood passed away at Riverbend hospital October 19 after suffering a stroke at home.
The daughter of U of O professors John and Irma Sherwood, Martha was a native of Eugene, attending South Eugene HS and then receiving a degree in Biology from the U of O. She travelled east to earn a PhD in mycology from Cornell University in 1977. After working in the field, she returned to Oregon, where she lived on a farm in Marcola with husband and fellow-biologist Larry Pike, a local pioneer in organic farming. She also worked for many years at the Russian department of the U of O.
In later years, Martha pursued a wide variety of interests. She was an avid and prolific painter, quilter, knitter and seamstress who often displayed her work at the Lane County Fair. She was a valuable volunteer for Lane County AA and many other local organizations. She loved singing and attended the Central Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir.
She is mourned by her daughter Miriam Pike, brother Jeremy Sherwood, sister Sarah Smith de Vasconcellos, and a wide circle of friends and colleagues in the community. She will be missed. A virtual memorial service is planned for November 14th at Central Lutheran Church in Eugene
