1/1
Martha Sherwood
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Sherwood
11/08/1948 - 10/19/2020
Eugene native and long-term resident Martha Allen Sherwood passed away at Riverbend hospital October 19 after suffering a stroke at home.
The daughter of U of O professors John and Irma Sherwood, Martha was a native of Eugene, attending South Eugene HS and then receiving a degree in Biology from the U of O. She travelled east to earn a PhD in mycology from Cornell University in 1977. After working in the field, she returned to Oregon, where she lived on a farm in Marcola with husband and fellow-biologist Larry Pike, a local pioneer in organic farming. She also worked for many years at the Russian department of the U of O.
In later years, Martha pursued a wide variety of interests. She was an avid and prolific painter, quilter, knitter and seamstress who often displayed her work at the Lane County Fair. She was a valuable volunteer for Lane County AA and many other local organizations. She loved singing and attended the Central Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir.
She is mourned by her daughter Miriam Pike, brother Jeremy Sherwood, sister Sarah Smith de Vasconcellos, and a wide circle of friends and colleagues in the community. She will be missed. A virtual memorial service is planned for November 14th at Central Lutheran Church in Eugene
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buell Funeral Chapel
320 North 6th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 747-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buell Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved