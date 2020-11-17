1/1
Martha Sommers
1930 - 2020
Martha Sommers
8/19/1930 - 11/12/2020
Martha was born on August 19, 1930 in Boise, Idaho to Edward and Emma Jantz. She was the second child of seven children. At a young age, she lost both her parents and three sisters in a car accident. Martha died November 12, 2020 of age related causes.
In 1951, she married Gilbert Sommers, who has preceded her in death. They moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1958. She worked and retired from Pacific NW Bell in 1980. They were blessed with three children; Connie Coglietti, Zane Sommers and his wife, Tina, Troy Sommers and his wife Pam, five grandchildren; Tiffany, Nicholas, Courtney, Jessica and Delanie and four great-grandchildren.
Martha was a member of the Spencer Creek Lutheran Church and a member of the Red Hats Society for many years and made many friends. We will miss her. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Garden
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
