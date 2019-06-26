Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Martn Dick
1958 - 2019

Martin Allen Dick , 61 years old, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away June 20th from complications of cancer. Martin was born in Redding, CA to Robert and Carol Dick. He attended North Eugene High School in the class of 1976. He loved fishing, wood working and driving his truck. He is survived by his Mother and 4 siblings. During his illness he began questioning God and Heaven. He was able to seek answers which resulted in him accepting Christ as his Savior and being Baptized. There will be a graveside service memorial service on Friday, June 28th at 11:00AM, at Rest-Haven in Eugene, Oregon. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Trinity United Methodist Endowment Fund or a . Arrangement entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guest book at Musgroves. com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 26, 2019
