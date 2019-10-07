|
Martin Sage
12/06/1935 - 09/22/2019
Martin died at age 83, two days after his daughter's wedding. A celebration of life will be held at Venue 252 (252 Lawrence St., Eugene) on Oct. 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Martin was born in Torquay, U.K., but his family moved often, sending him to 10 different schools. During grammar school, Martin was a county-champion cross-country runner and collector of snakes, slow worms and terrapin frogs.
After earning a B.Sc. in zoology from the University of Nottingham with highest honors, Martin stayed to obtain a Ph.D. Then he secured the only assistant professorship in his field—at the University of Leicester—where his research on the evolution of vertebrate hormones flourished. There, he met his future wife, Linda, a biochemistry graduate student.
In 1968, the Sages moved to the U.S. to spend a year at UC Berkeley's marine lab in Bodega Bay. In 1969, they went to Texas, where Martin worked at a marine station in the Gulf of Mexico. A son, Mark Dylan, was born that year and a daughter, Hannah Catherine, in 1973.
In 1974, the family moved to St. Louis. Mark and Hannah feel lucky to have lived in their University City neighborhood and to have had a supportive father who showed them how to be selfless and independent and to learn that, with time, life works itself out. Martin was also a caring husband, always wanting to put other people's needs before his own. At the University of Missouri-St. Louis, he was a professor of biology and dean of arts and sciences who was known for his fairness and courage.
When Martin retired in 2000, he and Linda moved to Eugene, where they volunteered in the Eugene Public Library and Hendricks Park. Martin also rekindled his interest in painting, having several local exhibits and being selected for Eugene's Mayor's Art Show. Sadly, he developed Parkinson's disease in 2008, which, along with normal pressure hydrocephalus, slowly affected his ability to walk, speak and function at all. Amazingly, he was able to write Ferns of Hendricks Park, a guide to 75 local ferns, in 2014.
Apart from his wife of 54 years, Martin leaves Mark in the Bronx, Hannah and her husband, Manuel Torres, in Brooklyn and his sisters Barbara Willis and Janet North and five nieces and nephews in the U.K.
The family is grateful to Waterford Grand and Cascade Health Hospice for compassionate care. For donations, please consider Cascade Health Foundation, Friends of Hendricks Park or Parkinson's Resources of Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019