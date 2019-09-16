|
Marvin Earl Ringsdorf
08/04/1931 - 09/08/2019
Marvin Earl Ringsdorf was born in Marshall County, South Dakota. He was the fifth of five children born to Earl and Florence (Ditmer) Ringsdorf. Marvin died September 8, 2019, at the age of 88 in Eugene.
When Marvin was about 4 years old the family migrated to the Willamette Valley with Ellen (Sorenson) Hunton's Family. Everett and Ellen Hunton remained close family friends throughout their lives. The Hunton's & Ringsdorf's traveled on many adventures together to Mexico, Pennsylvania, Maine, England, Alaska, Panama Canal & many other places.
Marvin attended Clear Lake Grade School on Greenhill Road and graduated from Eugene High School in 1949. He went on to attend Oregon State University and graduated with a two-year degree in Agriculture. He met his soulmate, Ruby Wicks, and proposed to her on their third date. They were married September 4, 1955, in Eugene. In 1960, they became the adoptive parents of Dann and Gayle. Gayle passed away in February 2019. At the time of Ruby's death in 2008, they had been married 52 years.
Marvin was an innovator and even an inventor. He cooperated with OSU in developing strains of grass seed and was instrumental in the development of Meadowfoam as a commercial crop.
During the controversies over open field burning Marvin partnered with Engineers at OSU and developed some machines on his own in an attempt to clear and sanitize fields in less polluting ways. He was always looking or a better way to accomplish things. Every new piece of equipment was a candidate for some form of alteration.
For 13 years Marvin and Ruby spent winters in St, George, Utah and Yuma, Arizona. A neighbor in St. George described them as a couple of ants; constantly working from dusk to dawn. In Yuma they brought everyone together. Their little porch was always full of friends where Marvin would BBQ & Ruby served all the fixin's.
Marvin is survived by his Son, Dann (Donna) of Veneta; Grandsons Schuyler and Sterling; sister-in-law Sharyl (Gary) LaFleur and many nieces & nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00am at Murphy-Musgrove, 480 W. 7th, Junction City. Reception to follow at First Christian Church, 1250 Nyssa, JC. Private burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019