Marvin H Cheney
1/25/1934 - 11/23/2019
Marvin H Cheney of Spfd.Ore. Passed away Nov. 23, 2019 of complications due to Alzheimers. Born Jan. 25, 1934 in Buhl, Id. Married Janet Snook of Keizer, Or. in 1953. They were happily married for more than 66 years. Together they had 4 daughters, 14 grand children, & a multitude of great grand children. Marvin served in the U.S.Army for 10 years achieveing the rank of E-6, Senior NCO. He started working for Mckenzie Willamette Memorial Hosp. In 1965 as Mgr. of the Medical Records Dept. He went on to establish the hospitals Central Purchasing Dept. In 1975 he formed & became Director of a multi-faceted Materials Management Dept. In 1996 he established & became Director of the hospitals "Planning & Construction Dept." During his career he served in many areas of the Community. He served at the Eug.Mission, on the Board of Directors of Mck. Will. Hosp, the Board of Directors of Spfd. Nazarene Church, where he also taught the Young Marrieds class, & on the Board of Directors of Public Employees Federal Crt. Union (now Pacific Cascade C.U.) He retired in 1999. He loved reading, camping with his family & fly fishing. He will be Greatly Missed by all who knew and Loved him. Memorial Service to be held at "First Christian Church" in Eugene on Oak St, Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020