Marvin Manning
August 20, 1925 - May 24, 2020
Marvin "Marv" Lee passed away from age related causes at the age of 94. He was born in Monango, ND in August 1925 to Ross and Vera Manning. Six weeks after his birth his family moved to the Eugene area, where he remained a resident for the remainder of his life. He attended local schools and graduated from Eugene High School in 1943. He married Helen Elizabeth Morrill in August 1956.
During his early working years, he was an independent logger and mill operator. In 1953 he became a charter member of the Willakenzie Fire Protection District's volunteer fire fighting force, and started as a career fire fighter in 1957. He completed fire service course work at Lane Community College, Southern Oregon State College and the National Fire Academy. He retired from the Eugene Fire and Emergency Services Department in 1986 as a deputy chief, having served as a captain, instructor, training officer, battalion chief and assistant chief. He was instrumental in bringing the emergency medical services to the Eugene/Springfield Fire Department.
Marvin enjoyed fly fishing and tying his own fly's, building fishing rods, hunting, gardening, home maintenance, traveling and was an Oregon Duck football and basketball fan. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #195 and had been a member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge #213. He had been a member and past president of the Eugene Emerald Monarch Lions Club, a life member of the Oregon Fire Instructor's Association, a past member of the Eugene-Springfield Oregon Club and of the Eugene Elks.
He is survived by his son Mark of Eugene, his sister Carla Dehart of Eugene and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Manning.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.