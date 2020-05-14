|
Marvin Plath
07/05/1923 - 04/23/2020
Marvin Eugene Plath (Ace) passed away peacefully at his McKenzie River home on April 23. He was surrounded by his three children. Marvin was born in Maza, North Dakota on July 5, 1923. He moved to Oregon with his family in 1935. He attended University High School in Eugene, where he earned the nickname, Ace, due to his skills in baseball and basketball. Ace joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. At the age of 96 he was one of only a few World War II veterans still alive. Ace married Viola Wick in 1945. They settled in Eugene where he worked in the bearing and parts industry. Ace was an avid golfer. He and Vi were charter members of Shadow Hills Country Club. His idea of a great vacation was playing golf with family and friends. He managed to fit in one last round of golf with his children the week before he passed. Ace was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Viola. He is survived by his three children, Diane Wilson (Byron), Ron Plath (Carolyn) and Wendy Harris. Ace had four grandchildren Lindsay, Kristine, Amanda, and Jeff, and one great grandson, Tyler. Marvin, Ace, was a fantastic person, an awesome father and grandfather! He will be missed by all that knew him.
