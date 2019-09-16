|
|
Mary Alice Clark
August 5, 1930 - September 7, 2019
Mary Alice Clark died September 7 at age 89. She was born August 5, 1930 in New Orleans to Frank and Anna Crumbaugh.
She earned a bachelor's degree and taught school for one year before marrying John Clark in 1953.
They moved ten times the first year of their marriage. His work as a geophysicist for Union Oil took them to Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Alaska, and California.
Mary was active doing volunteer work in each new hometown.They moved to Eugene in 1984 and became active with the Lion's Club, receiving the Helen Keller Benefactor Award in 1998, for their diligent work with eyeglasses and hearing aids.
They enjoyed traveling in their Airstream and fishing until John's death in 2012.
Mary Alice was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota and a philanthropist.
She found a new loving family at Farmington Square during the last six months of her life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019