Mary Ann Bruce
July 10, 1930 -
June 9, 2019
Mary Ann (Franklin) Bruce, 88, of Noti, passed away Sunday June 9 at Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Born July 10, 1930 in Buffalo, Missouri to James William Newton and Bessie Lea (Osburn) Franklin, she married Earl Bruce on August 24, 1950 in Reno, Nevada.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Earl, daughters Shirley (Les) Arnold, Janell Howland and Leiisa Boytz all of Noti; grandchildren Joshua Whitney, Amanda (John) Perkins, Rachelle (Sean) Kelty, Hannah (Lance) Hughes, Rebecca (Steve) Horton, Matt Boytz and Alyson Boytz; and 7 Great Grandchildren Madisen, Reilly and Aillia Kelty, Bryce Hughes, Ann and Tyler Horton, and John Casey Perkins. Mary Ann is also survived by her brothers Bill, Wayne, John and Alman Franklin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters: Gladys Crabtree, Lois Ruth Fennimore, Betty Haag and Bonnie Larson, and two brothers: Vernon and James.
Mary Ann was an active homemaker who enjoyed playing basketball in high school, volleyball as a young mom and bowling well into her 70s. She loved to travel, including horse camping, RVing and taking trips to Mexico. She was an excellent cook and baker, and spent much of her time sewing, crocheting and quilting. She was a member of the Noti Church of Christ. She will be remembered for her kind, gentle and supportive spirit.
A celebration of life will be held at the Noti Church of Christ July 17th at 2:00.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 6, 2019