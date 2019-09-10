Home

Mary Ann Hurst


1945 - 2019
Mary Ann Hurst Obituary
Mary Ann Hurst
9/19/1945 - 8/29/2019
Mary Ann Clark Hurst, 73, was called home to God on August 29, 2019 after a 2-1/2 year battle with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. Her final days were spent in her hometown of Portland, Oregon where she was surrounded by her family and friends.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughters, Katie Currier and Stacey Currier; her grandchildren, Kassandra Rusco, Alexander McCormick and Andrew Crino; her sisters, Peggy Pohrman and Sue Giles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her spouses, Nelson Currier and Mark Hurst; her parents, Arthur Clark and Rose Clark; her grandparents, Frank Jandera, Frances Jandera, Howard Clark and Mary Roxey Clark; and her nephew, Travis Pohrman.
A memorial service will be held at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Mark Hurst at Willamette National Cemetery (Happy Valley, Oregon) in a private interment.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
