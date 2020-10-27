Mary Beth Harris Jacobson
On Monday, October 26th of 2020, Mary Beth Harris Jacobson, loving wife and mother, went to be with her Lord and Saviour at the age of 71. She died at home from a long term, valiant struggle with Multiple Sclerosis with her husband by her side. Mary Beth was born in Walla Walla Washington on June 21st, 1949 to Milo Charles Harris and Ethel Rae Malech. She graduated from South Salem High School in 1967. Mary Beth received her Bachelors of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Oregon State University in 1970. In 1970-1971 she completed a dietetic internship at Oregon Health Science University, and then she completed a Masters of Public Health from Berkeley UC in 1976. On September 13th 1969, Mary Beth and Kraig Warren Jacobson were married in Salem, Oregon. On April 11th 1978, they were blessed with a daughter, Sarah Lynn Jacobson and in 1986 they adopted a son, Timothy Michael Jacobson. Mary Beth enjoyed the study of the Bible. She hosted many bible study groups in her home over 41 years. She was very involved in the church, most recently Ekklesia Church with her faith guiding her throughout her life. Mary Beth had the companionship of many wonderful caregivers who often accompanied her to multiple events. She prided herself in teaching them about her faith, as well as cooking and baking wonderful recipes. She enjoyed cooking, creating nutritious menus, and entertaining. She is survived by her husband Kraig Jacobson, her brothers Dave (Lorna) and Steve (Mollie) Harris, her daughter (Sarah) Carrie Ashton Hill (Steve) , and her son Timothy Michael Jacobson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside ceremony will be held at City View Cemetery in Salem. A celebration of life will be held at a later date after the pandemic. Contributions can be made in her honor to Ekklesia Church of Eugene, MS Society, and St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Eugene.
