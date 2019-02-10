|
|
On Monday January 28, 2019, after an illness, Mary Gale Bruce went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mary Gale Bruce was born Mary Gale Pitchford Farris on July 4, 1937 in Poteau, Oklahoma.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Opal Peck Farris, adoptive father, Thomas Leo Farris and biological father, Virgil Aubrey Pitchford and brother Harold Dee Farris. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 35 years, Harlan Reo Bruce.
Surviving family includes son Thomas Matthew Bruce and his wife Cathleen Douglas-Bruce of Morrison and their children Jessica Floy Ripplinger and husband Andrew Ripplinger Littleton, Colorado and Sara Gale Bruce Denver, Colorado. Daughter, Gale Dean Gorrod and husband Kenneth Gorrod of Stanfield, Oregon. Their sons Willi Gorrod and wife Josie Gorrod of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Alex Gorrod and wife Lacey Gorrod of Goldendale, Washington.
She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
Mary graduated from Springfield High School. She married Harlan Reo Bruce on August 6, 1955, at Fort Lewis, Washington. They moved to Springfield, Oregon, and remained there until Harlan's death. She worked and retired from the University of Oregon where she ran the University Inn kitchen. After retirement she moved to Goldendale, Washington, to be near family. She volunteered as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). In 2005 she moved to Morrison, Colorado, to be near her son and family.
She was a member of Southern Gables Church in Lakewood. She also was an active member of the Not Alone Group. Mary was an avid reader. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grand children.
Graveside services will be held February 11 at 1:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park located at 225 South Danebo Avenue in Eugene, Oregon. Officiated by Pastor James Osborne of Allison Park Christian Church in Eugene, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Littleton Adventist Hospital, 7700 South Broadway, Littleton, Colorado 80122, Attn: Littleton Adventist Hospital Foundation.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 10, 2019