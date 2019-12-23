|
Mary Calicott
08/08/40 - 12/14/19
Mary was born in Mena, Arkansas, she moved to Oregon after graduating H.S. where she married Delano and gave birth to their two sons. Mary passed away with her loving family by her side. She is survived by husband Delano, sons Eric and Gary and too many more to name. A celebration of life will be held at son Eric's home on 1/18/20 at 2:00p.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019