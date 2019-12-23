Home

1940 - 2019
08/08/40 - 12/14/19
Mary was born in Mena, Arkansas, she moved to Oregon after graduating H.S. where she married Delano and gave birth to their two sons. Mary passed away with her loving family by her side. She is survived by husband Delano, sons Eric and Gary and too many more to name. A celebration of life will be held at son Eric's home on 1/18/20 at 2:00p.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
