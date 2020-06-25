Mary Charlotte (Mayhew) Parks
December 25, 1930 - May 30, 2020
Born Mary Charlotte Mayhew in Maupin, Oregon to Violet and Virgil Mayhew, Mary was the youngest of three children with siblings Gayle and Gar Mayhew. She passed away peacefully in her home in Eugene.
Mary grew up in The Dalles, attended boarding school at Mount Angel Academy, and graduated in 1949. She married Paul Francis McEnerny in 1950 and they lived in Klamath Falls, Oregon where their daughter Mary Kathleen McEnerny was born. They moved the family to Medford, Oregon where they started their small business. It was there that their second daughter, Anne Michelle McEnerny joined the family. Paul died in 1955 and Mary continued the family business and raising her two daughters.
On December 30, 1959, Mary married Cleatis Lee Parks. Lee's children, William (Bill), Ciro, and Phyllis joined the new family in Eugene. The family grew with the birth of Patrick Parks and Michael Parks. Together, Mary and Lee enjoyed fishing at Diamond Lake over the 4th of July weekend, camping at the Oregon coast, and family gatherings throughout Oregon and Washington. Mary served as a leader and volunteer for both Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and was heavily involved in her children's school activities and sports. She also enjoyed her numerous activities at St. Mary's Catholic church for over 60 years.
After Lee's passing on December 20, 2010, Mary continued sharing her fantastic baking talents, food canning experiences, and volunteer work with elderly friends in nursing care centers. In addition, we have fond memories of gatherings and camping trips with family members, many times with her 10 grandchildren and some of her 11 great grandchildren.
She had dedicated and caring friends, including Muriel Ruud, without whom she would not have been able to live in her own home for the last ten years of her life.
A private memorial service will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic. A mass was held at St. Mary's Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.