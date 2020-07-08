Mary D. Yearous
06/08/1930 - 07/01/2020
Mary D. (Perkins) Yearous was born in Fargo, North Dakota on June 8, 1930 to Lulu and Raleigh Perkins. She has two sisters, Glen Tweton (Stan) of Arvada, Colorado and Phyllis Gowing (Melvin) of Cottage Grove, Oregon. She married Myron Everett Yearous on July 6, 1952 and they have 4 children, Delores Berg (Harald), Julie Pierry (Russ), David Yearous (Jane) and Jim Yearous (Jennifer). 9 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and one on the way, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Everett in December 2019. Mary enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, crocheting and spending time with family and friends. For many decades Mary organized family gatherings at the Yearous Road house. Since the age of 8 Mary wished to visit Israel, and to her great joy she was able to visit in 1998 and 2008. Mary liked the 6 years that she and Everett spent their winters in California enjoying the desert sunshine. A private graveside service will be held at Fir Grove Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy