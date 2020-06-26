Mary E. Mikle
1931 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth (Tarrant) Mikle passed away on June 1, 2020 in Veneta, OR at the age of 89. She was born January 7, 1931 in Springfield, Colorado, to Charles Guy and Addie Bell (Sutherland) Tarrant. Mary graduated from Elmira High School. She worked for the US Postal Service and retired from there in 1991.
Mary had five children: Jack V. Lyons (deceased), Robert G. Lyons (deceased), Roxie C. Miller (deceased), JoAnn J. Baker (deceased), and her only surviving daughter, Dera L. Rosdahl. She raised her five children on a small farm in Alvadore, Oregon.
Mary had 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Mary loved to travel. She was a member of Thousand Trails and stayed at many of their locations. She loved spending the winter month in the southern states where it was a bit warmer.
Her interests were fishing, gardening, farming, canning, dancing, horseshoes, bingo, crocheting and crafting.
Graveside services will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 W 11th, Eugene, Oregon, on July 10th at 11:00 am.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.