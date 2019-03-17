|
|
Mary Elaine Haynes-Page
November 24, 1951 -
February 15, 2019
Mary was born in Eugene, Oregon to Lester and Yvonne Haynes. She passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 67.
Mary worked at Rudell's Products, Country Coach, States Industries and as a Caregiver with the State of Oregon. Her biggest hobby was Genealogy and learning about her family heritage. Her information will all be available at the Applegate Museum in Veneta.
A most devoted wife, married her best friend Mike Page on May 26, 2006. She cherished her family most of all.
She is survived by her husband Mike Page, son Leslie Waters, adopted daughter Elizabeth Vandersleeve, step-daughter Jennifer Parks, mother Yvonne Wells,15 grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Haynes, son Shane Waters, brothers Larry, Jim,Tim and sister Cheryl Brown.
Thanks everyone who supported her through her illness.
Celebration of Life to honor Mary will be held at the Crow Grange on March 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Potluck. Lots of Love and Shared Memories, 85994 Territorial Rd. Crow, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019