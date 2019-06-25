|
|
On September 26th, 1939 Mary Ellen Nordyke was born to Glenn and Catherine Nordyke. She attended and graduated Junction City High School in 1957. On August 24th, 1962 she was married to her best friend John H. Alldridge. Together they had three children Russell, Renee' and Vicki.
Mary Ellen Alldridge
September 26, 1939 -
June 9, 2019
On June 9th, 2019 she very unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at age 79. She was preceded in passing by both of her parents, her brother Bob Nordyke and sister Norma Lloyd.
Mary faithfully loved her husband John and was faithfully loved by him for nearly 57 years.
She is survived by her husband John, her sister Pat DeRush, son Russell, daughter Renee' Howerton and her husband Bill, Vicki Adams and her husband Rob and seven grandchildren Ian Howerton, Nic Bates, Nathan Bates, Tristen Adams, Micah Adams, Kendal Adams and Christian Adams. Two great grandchildren, Kenzie Adams and Oliver Adams with a third on the way. Also a niece Teresa and two nephews Mark and Craig. All of these she loved with her all.
Mary loved Jesus with all of her heart. She attended Bethany Church of Franklin faithfully for over 60 years and served in multiple capacities. She enjoyed teaching children the word of God as a Sunday school teacher and she loved all of the children equally. She was fond of Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and any family gathering. She helped with multiple Vacation Bible school events, food baskets for those in need, Church Christmas programs, prayer chain leader and led worship services for many years. She loved to sing and did it well, passing that gift to her daughter Renee' and grandson Ian.
She also worked in several chiropractic offices in multiple roles. At home she cared for everyone. She loved to work in the yard and to garden. Mary loved flowers, sitting by the fire, looking at the stars and listening to the frogs in the spring. She was always cooking and cleaning. Constantly worried that everyone had enough to eat. She canned in the summer and baked for holidays. And she did those things well.
Mary lived life with purpose. She touched people's hearts. She took care of all the little things. The things that mattered. She left a mark in lives and she built people. She made a difference where it needed to be made and she displayed Jesus wherever she was. These things will last not just for generations, but for an eternity.
She is and always will be missed. She will not be forgotten.
While she loved flowers, she loved God more. She would have appreciated donations to be made to Gideon's International in her memory.
A memorial service will be Sunday, June 30th, at 2:30 p.m. at Bethany Church of Franklin.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 25, 2019