1933 - 2019

Mary Ellen Davis, 86 passed away on June 10, 2019 at Green Valley Rehabilitation Center in Eugene, Oregon.
She was born April 5, 1933 in Mill Creek, Arkansas to Ollie and Victoria Bates.
Mary grew up in Mill Creek. She was married to Sam Davis in Polk County, Arkansas for many years, divorcing in 1964. She then moved to Eugene, OR in 1965 where she was a tailor for Baxter & Henning and The Boardroom. After retirement she became a senior companion for several years. She enjoyed sewing and reading her bible.
Mary is survived by her daughters Luci Kekaualua of Hilo, Hawaii and Diane Davis (Eugene) of Springfield, Oregon; her sisters Iva Hoover (Russ) of Springfield, Oregon and Sue Bates (Dean) of Sutherlin, Oregon; her grandchildren Joshua Davis, Tony Wilson, Brenda Griffith, Tyson Prim, Amber Prim, Ken Kekaualua-Cox, and Edward and Krystle Haaby, and numerous great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ollie and Victoria Bates, sisters Irma Wigger and Velda Cox, her son Lanny Dean Davis, and granddaughter Julie Ann Fleming.
At her request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Oregon Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 17, 2019
