Mary Ellen Oldham
Mary Ellen (Davis) Oldham, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th at the age of 81 after losing her battle with cancer. Born in Marcola Oregon, Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Mary Margaret (Chisamore) and Albert "Butch" Davis. Mary Ellen graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School in 1957. In 1959, she married Gerald Oldham, was married for 29 years, and raised two children. Long-time resident of Veneta, Oregon, Mary Ellen worked as the bookkeeper and a cook, but her passion was helping at church events, especially Vacation Bible School. Mary Ellen enjoyed being creative with various crafts, sharing with friends, tending her garden, and little get-a-ways to the Oregon coast. She always had a healthy sense of humor and kept her friends entertained. Life will be a little less colorful without her.
Survived by her son Gary Oldham, his wife Patty, and their daughter Zoe; daughter Malinda (Oldham) Carter, her husband Greg, and their two children Nicolas and Sydney; brother John Davis; and sister Frances Bires.
In additions to Mary Ellen's parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Shaw, Carolyn "Peggy" Haney, Virginia Gignac, and Charlotte Putman; and brother Albert "Jim" Davis.
Special thanks to the hospice and medical staff who assisted Mary Ellen with kindness.
Mary Ellen will be placed at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Flowers or cash donations to honor Mary Ellen can be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Veneta Oregon.
