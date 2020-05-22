|
Mary Ellen "Molly" Romine
May 15, 1932 - May 19, 2020
Mary Ellen "Molly" Romine was born to Patrick Joseph and Mary Ellen "Nellie" Conlin in London, England, on May 15, 1932. She grew up in Vancouver, B.C., and was the oldest of four siblings.
After graduating from Little Flower Academy, she joined the Sisters of St. Ann in Victoria, serving as a nun, teacher and nurse across B.C. and Alaska. She earned a Bachelors in Nursing from Seattle University. Molly left the convent in the late 60s to start a new life as a public health nurse in Eugene, Oregon. She married Larry Romine in 1969, they started a family, and she worked for Eugene School District as a school nurse.
Molly never met a stranger, and could talk to anyone like they were fast friends. She was a great storyteller, with tales from summer adventures at Belcarra with her granny, sisters, brother and childhood pals. She fulfilled a passion by getting her very own horse for her 50th birthday. One of Molly's gifts was the ability to connect with the person in front of her, making them feel seen and valued. This was especially true with young people.
In retirement, Molly enjoyed train travel to visit family and friends across the West, growing roses, canoeing at Fern Ridge Reservoir, volunteering at the library, humane society and church, singing in choirs, watercolor painting, and most of all, spending time with grandchildren. Boundary Bay was an annual summertime destination, where she made special memories with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Molly died peacefully in her sleep on May 19, 2020 at home. Special thanks to Magda and her family, and all the caregivers and friends who have helped through the long journey of Alzheimer's.
Preceding Molly in death are her husband Larry, sister Joan, brother Bob, brother-in-law Len, and sister-in-law Phyllis. Survivors include daughters Ann Poteet (Chris) of Portland and Erika Romine of Salem; grandchildren Bridger Lanning, Carson Lanning, Alexa Lanning, Ross Poteet and Noah Poteet; sister Pat Clarke, sister-in-law Marlene Conlin, brother-in-law Clare Romine; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at a future date at St. Jude Catholic Church in Eugene.
Memorial contributions may be made in Molly's memory to the of Oregon or your local humane society.
