|
|
Mary Faye Mortensen
1925 - 2020
Mary Faye Mortensen, 94, longtime resident of Junction City, passed away January 27, 2020. Mary was born in 1925 in Lebanon, Oregon to Anna (Roba) and William Faulkner. Mary, the youngest of six children was the only girl. Mary grew up during the great Depression which greatly shaped her life. Mary attended schools in Lebanon and Albany where she graduated from High school. Mary married Donald Hughes in 1945 in Long Beach California where she was a Rosie the Riveter. They moved to Eugene and raised three children together. They later amicably divorced. Mary eventually met and married Lefty Mortensen in 1965, in Junction City Oregon, where they were very active in the community. Mary worked away from home for many years, at Weisfields Jewelers, Newberrys Department Store, Bimart Stores, Eugene Airport Gift Shop, and Country Coach. Mary enjoyed hosting annual family reunions for many years and she was an amazing cook. Mary grew beautiful flowers, including zinnias and roses. She delighted in collecting antiques, making quilts and jewelry trees. Mary was always ready to go and loved making trips to Central Oregon where she visited the Historic Roba Ranch that her mother helped build from stone when she was a child in 1892. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Lefty, her youngest son Ray, all of her brothers, and son-in-law Frank West. Survivors include son Don Jr, Grand daughters Tonya and April, Great Grandchildren Mathew, Morgan, Haleigh, Hannah, and Sarah. Daughter Sue and Grand children Tim, Syndee,Tony and Heather. Also Grandson Ray Jr. Great- Grandchildren include Jenna, Dakota, Tanner, BreAnna, Colton, Trevor. Great-Great Grandchildren are Azlynn, Brinley and Cash. Mary will be dearly missed by many extended family and friends. A Celebration to honor Mary's life will be held this summer. If you would like to make a donation in Mary's name, please consider Junction City Fire Department or Greenhill Humane Society.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020