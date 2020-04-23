Home

Mary Frances Tash


1958 - 2020
Mary Frances Tash Obituary
Mary Frances Tash
03/22/1958 - 03/10/2020
Mary Tash, 61, of Eugene, OR lost her battle with ovarian cancer on March 10, 2020.
Mary was born on March 22, 1958 in Sacramento, CA. She attended Cosumnes River College.
Mary enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1984 to 1988. She was stationed in Monterey, CA, where she lived until moving to Eugene, OR in 2003.
Mary's hobbies included photography, listening to music and collecting vinyl records. She also enjoyed seeking out new food trucks and small restaurants. She was an avid reader and a great cook. Mary was independent and honest, and will be greatly missed by family and friends, especially by her dear friend Hallie Edwards.
Mary is survived by her mother, Barbaralee Wiegman, brother Tom Tash (Janine), sisters Donna Hill (Rick) and Kathy Tash and many nieces, nephews and friends. Her brother, Frank Tash, preceded her in death.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
