|
|
Mary Gail Kelly Maddox Silverstein
01/11/1928 - 09/22/2019
Mary Gail Kelly Maddox Silverstein died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon of natural causes. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on January 11, 1928 to Harry Kelly and Emma Skidmore Kelly, Mary Gail was a caring mother of four, stepmother of three more, grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of three. She graduated Stonewall Jackson High School (1946), Otterbein College (1949), and University of Pennsylvania Dental Hygiene (1950). Mary Gail worked for 25 years as a dental hygienist alongside her husband Dr. Charles Maddox until his death in 1974. She married Robert F. Silverstein in 1980 and worked in his insurance agency for many more years before their retirement to Palm Springs, California. Following Bob Silverstein's death in 2006, widowed twice after two long and loving marriages, Mary Gail moved to Eugene, Oregon to be closer to her lucky grandchildren and daughter, and she lived the remainder of her days here. Mary Gail graced family and friends alike with beautiful piano playing, enjoyed playing tennis in her younger years, and prioritized family above all. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, and was also active with Bob in Temple Israel there. In Oregon, she attended the First Congregational Church.
Mary Gail was preceded in death by her oldest son, Charles F. Maddox II, and is survived by three living children: Elysa Maddox Montgomery (James), Timothy A. Maddox (Laura), and Lori Kelly Maddox (David Atkin), six grandchildren: Nathan Montgomery (Paula), Timothy Montgomery (Amber), Mary Margaret Montgomery, Mary Emma Maddox, Carson Atkin and Tyee Atkin, and three great-grandchildren: Noah Montgomery, Tobin Montgomery, and Luke Montgomery. Mary Gail was also proud grandmother to Robert and Caroline Silverstein, Lindsay and Meredith Diamond, and Eli and Sophie Silverstein.
A memorial will be held at First Congregational Church in Eugene on October 26, 2019 at 3pm. A family graveside gathering will be held in West Virginia in summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Congregational Church in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019