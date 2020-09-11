Mary Hale Fountain
April 20, 1935 - August 20, 2020
Mary Hale Fountain, born April 20, 1935 to Esther and John Hale in Upland, CA., died peacefully on August 20, 2020, while holding her husband's hand. She is survived by her husband, David A. Fountain; son, John (Jack) Geran; sister, Virginia (Ginger) Fifield; nieces Anne Fifield and Mary Ahrens, and nephews David Fifield and John Hale.
Mary spent her childhood in Upland, CA, graduated from Chaffey Union High School and Chaffey Jr. College in Ontario, CA, followed by a Bachelor's Degree in International Relations at UC Berkley and post graduate teaching certificates in English, History, and English as a Second Language.
Mary married New York City advertising executive, John Geran, and lived in Manhattan, where she began working as a university level executive assistant at Columbia University and New York City College. Upon the birth of their son, John, the couple moved to the commuter suburb of Brewster, New York. When her husband died suddenly, Mary returned to California, finding Administrative Assist a work at UC San Diego, followed by working for a Christian aid organization in Nairobi, Kenya, for more than two years. After Mary's son, Jack, came of age, Mary joined the Peace Corps with a tour in Hungary, followed by various ESL assignments with the Unitarian Church in Transylvania, now a part of the Hungarian speaking region of Romania.
Mary married Dave Fountain in San Diego in 2005. They lived in a resident-owned RV co-op community in the Sierra foothills and traveled the country together in an RV and took multiple world-wide cruises and tours. The list of Mary's adventures is woefully incomplete. She lived in, or toured, more than fifty countries.
Services will be held at some time post Covid 19, at the First Unitarian Church in San Diego, CA. where David and Mary's remains will be spread off Point Loma, to continue their world-wide tours together on the ocean's currents.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Doctor's Without Borders, or locally with Friendship Cambodia.
