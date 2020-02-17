|
Mary "Dot" Hoffman
October 14, 1920 - February 10, 2020
Mary Dorothy Walton Hoffman was born on October 14, 1920 fifteen minutes after her identical twin sister, Shirley. She was raised in Dickinson, North Dakota where she attended St. Patrick's grade school, graduated from Dickinson High School then attended St. Catherine's in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1942 then worked as a stewardess for United Airlines for several years.
Thereafter she returned to her home town where she met Dr. Sidney J. Hoffman who was serving as a medical doctor in the Navy and was teaching at Dickinson State Teachers College. They were married on February 3, 1945. Sidney was then assigned to a tour of duty in the South Pacific during WWII while Mary Dot lived at home with her parents.
After Sidney's discharge from the Navy in early 1946 they moved to Eugene where Sidney established a practice as a surgeon at Sacred Heart Hospital. All four of her boys were born and raised in Eugene.
Mary Dot was active in St. Mary's Grade School while her children attended there and also was a cub scout leader. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Hospitality Club, sat a term on the board of St. Vincent de Paul and on Catholic Charities. She was the President and very active in the Eugene Welfare League right before it became the Junior League of Eugene. She was a member of a book club from 1950 until 2000 when it disbanded. Besides reading, she enjoyed a little golf, coin collecting, stamp collecting, playing bridge, playing the stock market and spending time with her family. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was known by all to be a very sweet lady and very amicable to everyone.
She is survived by her son Jim and wife Carla of Eugene, son John and wife Carol of Novi, MI, son Dave of Hot Springs, AR, and son Bill of Portland, OR.
She has four grandchildren, Holly Ratzlaff (Jeromy) of Coto de Caza, CA, Heather Campion (Dan) of Eugene, OR, Heidi Mooney (Marty) of Coto de Caza, CA, and Drew Hoffman of Beverly Hills, MI. She has eight great grandchildren, Emory and James Ratzlaff, Ella, Margo and George Campion, Mara, Maeleigh and McKade Mooney.
She very much loved her family and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, twin sister and two brothers.
Her funeral mass will be at St. Paul Catholic Church on March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by a reception at St. Paul Parish Hall, with private internment at 2:30 pm. Donations in memory of Mary Dot can be made to the St. Paul Capital Campaign at stpaulvoyage.com.
