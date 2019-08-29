|
|
Mary J. Holmes
January 15, 1926 - July 27, 2019
Mary J. Holmes passed away at the age of 93 in Portland, OR from causes related to dementia.
She was born Maria Josefa Horkovich to Michael and Anna (Danchi) Horkovich on January 15, 1926 in Hammond, IN.
She attended Maywood School and Hammond High and was then employed by Illinois Bell as an operator in Chicago, IL.
While attending a dance at the Trianon Ballroom in Chicago she met her future husband, Wayne W. Holmes, who had recently returned home after serving in the Army during WWII. They were married November 21, 1945 in Hammond, IN.
They lived for a short time in New Orleans, LA moving to Eugene where four daughters were born and then to San Jose, CA where two sons were born. They settled back in Eugene where the youngest daughter was born completing the family.
Mary was mainly a homemaker but after her children were grown she was employed with the US Postal Service in Eugene. She was a longtime member of the Friendly Street Church of God and after moving to Portland she attended Family Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Michael, Andrew and George; her sister Anne Nawjoski and her husband Wayne.
She is survived by daughters Mary Alice Holmes and Christine (Dalton) Fox of Portland, OR, Karen (Wes) West of Beaverton, OR, Eileen (Vern) Till of Pasco, WA and Teresa (Kevin) Spiker of Colonial Beach, VA; sons Roger (Cindy) Holmes of The Dalles, OR and David (Judith) Holmes of Litchfield Park, AZ; her sister Susan Horkovich of Hammond, IN; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service with interment at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Portland, OR
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019