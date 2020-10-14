Mary Jane Smith
July 28,1925 - October 5, 2020
Mary Jane was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 28, 1925. and was adopted by Sam and Eliza Carter. During the Great Depression, the family moved to the Texas oil fields, then migrated west to Boulder City NV where her dad landed a job as a high scaler, helping to build Boulder Dam. They lived in a tent on the bank of the Colorado River in a camp called Ragtown. Her dad Sam was killed in an accident while working on the Dam. Her mom Eliza started up the local newspaper. Mary Jane excelled in school and was elected Prom Queen. She graduated from Boulder City high School in 1943. She attended college at Pasadena City College where she was active in School government and was a Rose Festival Princess for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. From there she met, fell in love with, and married Leland Richey on Halloween in 1944. They were married in Pensacola Florida where he was earning his naval aviator wings. Shortly thereafter, World War II ended and they returned to Boulder City. By 1950, they had 4 children…. Sharyn, Leland Jr, Don and Ron. In 1953 Leland was called up from the Reserves as a Naval Aviator and was subsequently killed while on a bombing run in the Korean Conflict in May of 1953. The Navy moved Mary Jane and her children to a govt housing on Nellis Air Force base where she met Robert W Smith who, at the time, was the Chaplain at Lake Mead Naval Air Station. They fell in love and were married on Valentine's Day in 1955. They had two children….. Bob & Pam.
Mary Jane's lifetime of works, kindness, loving and caring for her family and others was evidence of her Christian faith. As a Pastor's wife, she was very active in the church and various other enterprises.. She achieved District Manager selling Avon products and was a general partner in the hottest beauty salon of it's time, KLM Institute. At the age of 83, she started a business called Grams Jams making and marketing yummy home-made Jam to local stores such as Market of Choice and Dickie Jos. Her husband Robert W. Smith passed away in 2005, and she lived alone with her dog Dolly since that time. She is survived by her six children, 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane passed away peacefully at home on October 5. A memorial service was held at Faith Baptist Church and a family graveside service was held at Rest-Haven Cemetery.
