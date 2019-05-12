|
Jean passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 92 on the evening of May 5, 2019. She was born in Aurora, IL the second of six children.
Mary Jean Corkum Parker
March 26, 1927 -
May 5, 2019
She married Emerald (Corky) Corkum in 1946. They had five children: Ron, Denny, Dave, Colleen and Cindy. Jean was a homemaker until the death of her husband in 1965. She worked for The Emporium retiring after 20 years. Jean then spent the next 25 years volunteering for McKenzie Willamette Hospital. She has been an active member at First Baptist Church in Springfield for over forty years. Over the years she has enjoyed playing the organ, sewing, baking and tending to her amazing roses.
She was preceded in death by husband Corky, parents J Lee and Mary Martin, siblings Wayne Martin, Donald Martin, Dorothy Backes and grandson Jeffrey.
Jean is survived by her five children Ron (Sue), Denny, Dave (Karen), Colleen (Tony) and Cindy, sisters Lois Urich and Audrey Erhart, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her beloved granddogs.
The family is grateful for the care and companionship in recent years between Jean and her grandson David. Jean was an amazing lady who always cherished the time with her family and friends and never had an unkind word for anyone. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The memorial service for Jean will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church located at 1175 G Street in Springfield. In lieu of flowers please make a Donation to First Baptist Church or the .
