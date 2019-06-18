|
|
Mary Jean Pagter
March 27, 1928 -
June 1, 2019
"Mary Jean my Queen," -Beulah Pagter
A Celebration of Life to be held June 22, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. For more information, contact [email protected]
Memorial tax-deductable contributions can be made to P.E.O., a woman's group who educate women through scholarships, loans, and grants.
Make checks payable to: OSC P.E.O. Charitable Trust. Put Oregon Marguerite Scholarship in the memo line.
Mail to: Sandra Stehn, Chapter BK P.E.O., 2906 SE Harrison St. Milwaukie, OR 97222. A receipt will be mailed to the address on the check.
