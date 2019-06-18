Home

Mary Jean Pagter

Mary Jean Pagter Obituary


Mary Jean Pagter
March 27, 1928 -
June 1, 2019

"Mary Jean my Queen," -Beulah Pagter

A Celebration of Life to be held June 22, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. For more information, contact [email protected]

Memorial tax-deductable contributions can be made to P.E.O., a woman's group who educate women through scholarships, loans, and grants.

Make checks payable to: OSC P.E.O. Charitable Trust. Put Oregon Marguerite Scholarship in the memo line.

Mail to: Sandra Stehn, Chapter BK P.E.O., 2906 SE Harrison St. Milwaukie, OR 97222. A receipt will be mailed to the address on the check.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access a more complete obituary and sign the guestbook at Musgrove.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 18, 2019
