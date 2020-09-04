1/1
Mary Johnsen
1932 - 2020
Mary Johnsen
11/10/1932 - 8/29/2020
Mary Carolyn Johnsen passed away in her sleep on Saturday August 29, 2020 at the age of 87 in Eugene, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Merlyn (Bud) Johnsen in 1995.
Mary was born in Corvallis, Oregon on November 10th 1932 to Clyde Raymond Levine and Ruth Ulyssa (Norton) Levine. She and her sister Elizabeth (Betty) grew up in Alpine, Oregon and she graduated from Monroe High School. She picked beans to make extra money and won 1st place in 4H cake cooking at 10 years old.
She married Bud Johnsen in 1950 after he got out of the Army. He was an electrician and they moved to Eugene for work and to raise a family. She worked as a bookkeeper and raised three children: Gary, Lynda and Eric.
Mary was skilled in cooking, house building, ceramics, knitting, doll making, basket making, and many other crafts. She traveled all over the world by motor home, plane, ship and train. She and Bud were also snowbirds, spending their winter retirement years in Yuma, Arizona.
Mary was later married to Michael Wyatt from 2010 to 2018 and they continued to enjoy traveling together.
She leaves behind three children, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She will be interned with her husband Bud at Rest Haven Memorial in Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
