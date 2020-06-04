Mary Kathryn Kehaunani Clark-Alexander
09/22/1959 - 03/14/2020
Mary Kathryn "Mary Kay" Kehaunani Clark-Alexander of Eugene, Oregon passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 14, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19.
Mary Kay was born to David Douglas Clark and Sheila Brown Clark on September 22, 1959 in Hilo, Hawai'i. Her formative years were spent on the island of Kaua'i where her family enjoyed idyllic summers in Hanalei, swimming and waterskiing with many family friends. During her elementary school years, Mary Kay discovered her love for the performing arts. She played the role of Dorothy in an incredible production of The Wizard of Oz at Wilcox Elementary School.
The Clark family moved back to the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1971, where she attended St. Joseph School in Hilo. She loved being a part of the school community where she made dear, life-long friends. Her school spirit was undeniable, culminating in her becoming the St. Joseph High School Cardinal mascot. She graduated in 1977.
Mary Kay then studied and lived in Honolulu, where she achieved her certification as a nursing assistant and licensed massage therapist. She cared about people and her healing hands touched many. She embodied the aloha spirit, expressing the essence of love in all that she pursued.
When she turned 30, Mary Kay decided to broaden her horizons and moved from Hawai'i to Fallbrook, California where she worked as a nanny. In 1991, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska so as to be closer to her sister and to be integral in the lives of her nephew and niece. Over the years, Mary Kay was a nanny for many families, which allowed her to express her love for children.
Mary Kay also worked for Fred Meyer and eventually transferred from Alaska to Eugene in 1996, where she met the love of her life, Brian Alexander, on a blind date set up by one of her co-workers. Mary Kay and Brian were married on January 24, 1998 in Eugene.
Mary Kay was actively involved with and contributed to Unity of the Valley Church of Eugene in a myriad of ways during her years living in Eugene. She did everything from cleaning the facility and serving in the kitchen to being on staff as assistant to the Youth Education director.
She endeared herself to others with her ability to give so freely. She would often be the last to leave any dinner party because she would be in the kitchen cleaning and ensuring everything was restored to order.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Brian M. Alexander of Eugene, Oregon; her mother, Sheila B. Clark of Mt. View, Hawai'i; her sister, Heather L. Johnson (Douglas) of Anchorage, Alaska; and her nephews and nieces, Austin C. Johnson and Grace L Johnson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Peter D. Clark and Delaney K. Clark of Mercer Island, Washington. She was preceded in death by her father, David D. Clark of Honolulu, Hawai'i and her brother, David John "DJ" Clark (Katty) of Mercer Island, Washington.
A memorial will be held to celebrate her life as soon as it is deemed safe to gather. A Facebook group has been set up to give memorial updates and share memories at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/marykaymemorial. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Unity of the Valley Church, 3912 Dillard Road Eugene, OR 97405.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.