Mary L. Cudney
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary L. Cudney
November 20 1949 - July 20 2020
Mary Lou Cudney of Eugene passed away, July 20, 2020. She was born Nov. 20, 1949 in Santa Rosa California to Orville and Eula Cudney. She graduated from Sheldon High School. Enrolled at Lane Community College that year. She received several degrees and went to work there as a librarian where she retired after 30 years. Mary found the Lord through the Salvation Army in Eugene and enjoyed serving in many programs. Mary had many loves. Bowling, Mickey Mouse collection, crosswords, plays cards and games with friends. And her second family,The Humes family. She is survived by her brother Robert Cudney and his wife Marylin. Two nieces Patricia Cudney and Michelle Felkner. Several brothers preceded her in death. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
