Mary was born in La Crosse, WI on August 7, 1942. Her family moved to the West Coast in time for her senior year in Chehalis, WA, where she graduated from William F. West High School in 1960. She completed nurse's training at St Joseph's Hospital, Tacoma, WA in 1963. She was a registered nurse for 45 years. During her nursing career, she worked at six hospitals and surgery centers in Oregon and Washington. She enjoyed nursing and was loved and respected by all with whom she worked. She was a natural caretaker and was regularly involved with home caring for community members in need. While she was in nurses training, she met Walter Tracey. They got married in Chehalis on June 20, 1964. As newlyweds, they moved to Davenport, WA, where they began their family. Mary and Walt later moved to Toledo, OR, raised three children and lived in the Toledo/Newport area along the Oregon coast for over 30 years. Opportunities then took them to Eugene, OR, where Mary finished up her nursing career.
Mary Lee Tracey
August 7, 1942 -
March 27, 2019
Mary was very active in the Catholic Church and for many years, she led the music every week with her guitar. After retiring in 2008, Mary and Walt started traveling in their RV. Finding a new home in Mission, TX, they settled until receiving word of her Alzheimer's diagnosis. The strong desire to be near family brought them back to Eugene. Eventually, Mary moved into ElderHealth & Living Memory Village in Springfield, OR. Mary enjoyed spending her time with her family, camping in the northwest, and tending to her yard.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Polly and Leo Mullowney, both of Vancouver, WA. She is survived by her husband, Walter Tracey of Eugene, Oregon and three children: Christopher Tracey(JoAnne) of Metzger, OR; Amanda Walkup(Ted) of Eugene, OR; and Emily Tracey(Ross) of Bellevue, WA. Mary is also survived by her siblings: Susan Schuetze of San Luis Obispo, CA; Nancy Stolcis of Lynden, WA; Edward Mullowney(Marianne) of Vancouver, WA; and Jenny Mullowney of Vancouver, WA.
The family wishes to thank ElderHealth & Living Memory Village for the years of care and love Mary received.
A celebration of life will be held on May 19, 2:30-3:00 pm, at the Eugene Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Coast Humane Society in Newport, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019