Mary Long
01/02/1933 - 10/13/2020
"Nothing can ever separate us from God's love, not even death. Believers who die have received the ultimate inheritance – the kingdom of God."
"Mary Lou" joined her parents in God's kingdom after a long battle with cancer. Her last day on earth was spent with her loving husband of 72 years and her beloved son. Mary Lou lived most of her life in Fall Creek, Oregon, where she was active in community, school, and church activities. Recently she devoted her time to cooking, reading, and caring for animals. Mary Lou was a devout Christian who focused her energy on comprehensive Bible studies all of her life. She is survived by her husband Clifford Long, son Cliff (Sali) Long, granddaughter Jessica (Danny) Robinson, great-granddaughter Una Leigh Robinson, grandson Matthew Long, cousins Cathy (Gene) Taff, Christine (Erik) Sexton, Barbara (Kip) DeSerres; and many dear friends. Private burial will be held in McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eugene Mission, 1542 W 1st Ave, Eugene, OR 97402; eugenemission.org
.
