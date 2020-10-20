1/1
Mary Long
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Long
01/02/1933 - 10/13/2020
"Nothing can ever separate us from God's love, not even death. Believers who die have received the ultimate inheritance – the kingdom of God."
"Mary Lou" joined her parents in God's kingdom after a long battle with cancer. Her last day on earth was spent with her loving husband of 72 years and her beloved son. Mary Lou lived most of her life in Fall Creek, Oregon, where she was active in community, school, and church activities. Recently she devoted her time to cooking, reading, and caring for animals. Mary Lou was a devout Christian who focused her energy on comprehensive Bible studies all of her life. She is survived by her husband Clifford Long, son Cliff (Sali) Long, granddaughter Jessica (Danny) Robinson, great-granddaughter Una Leigh Robinson, grandson Matthew Long, cousins Cathy (Gene) Taff, Christine (Erik) Sexton, Barbara (Kip) DeSerres; and many dear friends. Private burial will be held in McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eugene Mission, 1542 W 1st Ave, Eugene, OR 97402; eugenemission.org.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved