Mary Lou Brady
3/12/1938 - 3/26/2020
Mary Lou (Willard) Brady of Eugene died March 26 of cancer. She was 82.
Mary Lou was born March 12, 1938, in Mankato, Minn., to Ellsworth and Olive (Heydt) Willard. She received a B.A. in Political Science from Carlton College.
Before moving to Eugene in 1992, Mary Lou lived in Rochester Minn. She married (John) Jack Brady on April 8, 1961.
Mary Lou was owner of the Antiquery Shop in Rochester,
Her interests included: politics, cooking, reading, and visiting the Oregon Coast. She was a member of the Learning in Retirement program at the U of O.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Brady and Julie Wesley of Eugene; a son, John Brady of Tucson, AZ; grandson, Quinn Brady Shubert of The Dalles, OR.
Celebration of life date TBD. Memorial contributions may be made to Food for Lane County.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020