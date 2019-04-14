|
|
Mary Lou Pierce passed away after a short battle with brain cancer on March 4, 2019.
Mary Lou Pierce
1936 - 2019
She was born in Eugene, OR where she raised her four children and worked as a Media Aide for the Eugene School District. She was married to Richard Pierce from 1970 until he passed in 1998. Mary Lou learned how to play the piano at age 3 and became a talented musician, specializing in the piano, flute and organ. She devoted many years as an organist at Peace Presbyterian Church. Her favorite pastimes include being with family, friends and spending time at the beach.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Kristin Rose (Beaverton), Steven Hugdahl (Lynnwood, WA), Peter Hugdahl (Kingwood, TX), 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She will be missed greatly and will live on through endless happy memories. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019