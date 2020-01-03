|
|
Mary Louise (Hudson) Douda
10/06/1933 - 12/30/2019
The passing of Mary Louise, 86, leaves a huge void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Mary "Lou" passed away peacefully in her home on December 30, 2019. She was young at heart, warm and kind, and nobody was a stranger to her. She will be greatly missed.
Born in Bend, Oregon, Mary Louise was raised by her loving and devoted parents Elmer and Edith Hudson. She had one older sister, Helen Hudson Chester, whom she admired and adored. After Helen's passing two years ago, Mary Lou lost her lifetime "best friend".
A talented pianist, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Oregon and later a Master's in Education. Her love for music and the U of O remained constant in her life. If there was an Oregon Ducks game on, you knew she was watching it from her favorite spot. There was no greater fan. We know she was stilled watching over as the Ducks won their Rose Bowl Championship!
After college she married Curtis Bale and they had two sons together: Bruce Bale 63 and Jeffrey Bale 61. There was no doubt that her boys were the love of her life and she theirs. A mother's love is forever and she lived her life devoted to her family.
She later married her beloved Henry "Hank" Douda. She and Hank spent many happy years together fishing, working on their beautiful property (she was known for having a green thumb), raising their German Pointers, and building a life together in their lovely home in southwest Eugene. Hanks passing in 1983 was a huge loss in her life. She continued to nurture their home they had built. It became known as "Lou's B&B" because she always had family visiting. She never wanted to leave and as it turned out, she didn't have to; she remained in their home until her passing.
During the early years, she would teach young students' piano in her home on Oak Drive, supporting her family while doing what she loved. Her passion for teaching turned out to be one of her greatest accomplishments. She taught for 24 years, starting at Spring Creek Elementary and then moving to Twin Oaks Elementary. She told many stories of her students and co-workers and the precious time spent with them. Occasionally, she would run into a former student and they always remembered and admired "Mrs. Douda."
She loved traveling the world with a small group of friends and visited many beautiful places, which included many countries. Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Greece, Ecuador, South America, Kenya and more.
Mary Louise had a beautiful soprano voice and was a member of the Women's Choral Society. Singing with this large group was one of her favorite activities. She cherished the years spent with the good friends she made. Only when it became difficult to stand on the risers did she finally give up her spot with the group. She was an outstanding supporter of the community and attended the Oregon Bach Festival for years.
She was always known to have a camera in hand and captured many wonderful memories of her family through the years. Grandma Lou (as she was known to all her grandchildren) was fun, silly, caring and supportive, always encouraging her grandchildren's interests and creativity.
Mary Louise was survived by her son Jeffrey Bale of Portland, her son Bruce Bale of Eugene & daughter-in-law Michelle Bale, seven grandchildren: Nicholle Bale, Tara (Bale) Ponte, Ashley Bale, Blake Bale, Brianna Bale, Sean Rodriguez and Jesse Alvarado. Niece Linda Pheifer and nephew Rick Chester, grandniece Carol (Pheifer) Brown and grandnephew Steve Pheifer, many great-grandchildren, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, and her very large extended Hudson family, which she adored. She was a Hudson through and through.
She was a lifetime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ. At which, a memorial service will be held Friday, January 10th, 11:30 am, 1050 E 23rd Avenue, Eugene, Oregon. A burial service will follow at Rest-Haven Memorial Park, 3900 Willamette Street, Eugene, Oregon. Please join us.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020