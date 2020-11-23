Mary Louise Morey
December 30, 1924 - November 20, 2020
After 95 years of shining brightly, a star has gone out. Mary passed away peacefully on a Saturday morning at her Eugene home with her husband and children all gathered round her, and her favorite opera music quietly playing in the background. She had been battling cancer for several years, with her typical good cheer and positive attitude, setting an example to all her friends and loved ones. The staff and caregivers of Signature Home Hospice and Addus Home Care provided wonderful comfort and care during Mary's transition.
Mary Carter was born in Portland, Oregon on December 30, 1924, and grew up in Gresham, Oregon. She was the daughter of Dr. Thomas and Pauline (Horton) Carter. She was the fifth of eleven brothers and sisters. She married her college sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Morey at St. Henry Catholic Church in Gresham on March 23, 1947. They celebrated their 73rd anniversary last March. Their love song was "Together."
Mary graduated from Gresham Union High School in 1943, and from Multnomah Junior College in Portland in 1945. From 1945 to 1971 she was employed in various office positions in Portland, Eugene, Spokane, Salt Lake City, Newark, and New York City. Her husband Bob worked in management positions for Dun & Bradstreet in those cities during the same periods of time.
Bob and Mary returned from the east coast to Gresham, Oregon in 1962, and lived there until 1994. They lived in their beloved "House on Hogan Road" that Mary grew up in with her brothers and sisters. This house has since become a registered Historic Place. After moving to Eugene in 1994, Mary worked part time at Rainbow Optics until age 92! Many will remember her pleasant phone calls reminding them that it was time to come in for their eye exams. She was also a successful Mary Kay Cosmetics beauty consultant from 1972 until 2017.
Mary's interests included her church, her family, homemaking, reading, music, gardening, flowers, photo albums, and live theater. She had absolutely beautiful handwriting, which persisted right up to and through her last year. Her family was the central part of her life, and she was the heart and soul of it. Over the years she enjoyed many trips exploring Oregon and the states with her husband, children, and grandchildren. We will all remember Mary for her enduring optimism, sense of kindness, humor, brilliant smile, her consideration for others, and her love of life and family. Bob and Mary were members of St. Paul Catholic Church in Eugene. We are all thankful that she was such an important and loving part of our lives.
Mary is survived by her adoring husband Robert (Bob), sons Jeffrey (Gail) and James (Esther) of Eugene, and daughter Christine (Rick) Sturdy-Marshall of Boring, Oregon, two sisters: Ann Mulkey of Turner, Oregon, and Janet (Tom) Schmidt of Houston, Texas. Mary had seven grandchildren, five great grand-children, and numerous nephews and nieces. Mary's father and several brothers were veterinarians. She loved all animals, and their faithful dogs (Toby and Shane) were like family. She asked that you consider a donation to Greenhill Humane Society (www.green-hill.org
) in her memory. Memorial services will be later in 2021, when the COVID threat has lessened.
