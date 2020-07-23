Mary Louise Rigsby
September 10, 1917 - July 1, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Rigsby announces her passing on, July 1, 2020 at the age of 102 years old, after a brief illness.
Mary was born in Los Angeles, CA on September 10, 1917 to Lynn Joseph Gage and Nellie Jane (Cole) Gage. Mary's brothers Elnathan and Donald Gage predeceased her.
Mary graduated from Garfield High School, CA in January 1935.
In January 1936, the family moved to Oregon where Mary met her future husband James Rigsby. Jim and Mary were married in July of 1937. They had three children: Larry Rigsby (Betty) of Dorena, OR, David Rigsby of Coos Bay, OR and Virginia McWhorter of Springfield, OR, who predeceased Mary in June 2013.
Mary worked at several different jobs, retiring from the Emporium Department Store after 22 ½ years in Accounts Payable and Receivable. An always busy woman, Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, and volunteering at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. She was also an active member of East Side Baptist Church in Springfield, OR.
Besides her sons', Mary will be lovingly remembered by her two grandsons, Randall McWhorter (Laura) of Hillsboro, OR and Ronald McWhorter (Michelle) of Springfield, OR, three great granddaughters, Hope Ragonesi (Nick) of Eugene, OR, Angella McWhoter of Junction City, OR and Marilena McWhorter of Hillsboro, OR, four great great grandchildren, Bria, Owen, Brelyn and Ivie and her Nephew Don Gage of Gilory, CA.
Services to be held at Row River Christian Fellowship, Dorena, OR
In lieu of flowers, donations to Greenhill Humane Society, Eugene, Or or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy