1/1
Mary Louise Rigsby
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Rigsby
September 10, 1917 - July 1, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Rigsby announces her passing on, July 1, 2020 at the age of 102 years old, after a brief illness.
Mary was born in Los Angeles, CA on September 10, 1917 to Lynn Joseph Gage and Nellie Jane (Cole) Gage. Mary's brothers Elnathan and Donald Gage predeceased her.
Mary graduated from Garfield High School, CA in January 1935.
In January 1936, the family moved to Oregon where Mary met her future husband James Rigsby. Jim and Mary were married in July of 1937. They had three children: Larry Rigsby (Betty) of Dorena, OR, David Rigsby of Coos Bay, OR and Virginia McWhorter of Springfield, OR, who predeceased Mary in June 2013.
Mary worked at several different jobs, retiring from the Emporium Department Store after 22 ½ years in Accounts Payable and Receivable. An always busy woman, Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, and volunteering at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. She was also an active member of East Side Baptist Church in Springfield, OR.
Besides her sons', Mary will be lovingly remembered by her two grandsons, Randall McWhorter (Laura) of Hillsboro, OR and Ronald McWhorter (Michelle) of Springfield, OR, three great granddaughters, Hope Ragonesi (Nick) of Eugene, OR, Angella McWhoter of Junction City, OR and Marilena McWhorter of Hillsboro, OR, four great great grandchildren, Bria, Owen, Brelyn and Ivie and her Nephew Don Gage of Gilory, CA.
Services to be held at Row River Christian Fellowship, Dorena, OR
In lieu of flowers, donations to Greenhill Humane Society, Eugene, Or or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved