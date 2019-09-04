Home

Mary Margaret Gould


1921 - 2019
Mary Margaret Gould
10/16/1921 - 8/26/2019
A fine lady known to many as Peggy Parker, Mary M. Gould went home to the Lord on August 26, 2019. A woman of Faith, Grace and Strength she was a fine example of women everywhere. She taught math and history and after the death of her husband Gerry, taught Elementary School. She said "I believed I could give more service in the classroom and gain to a greater degree a feeling of accomplishment."
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Parker, son Paul and husband Glen Gould. Mom is survived by her son John Parker and grandsons Ryan Parker and Harley Corliss.
In lieu of a Memorial Service Mom asked that you make a donation to in God's name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
